LOS ANGELES — For the second day in a row, Los Angeles County reported a record-high number of Coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, while hospitalizations continued rising and health officials fretfully awaited another holiday weekend that could lead to widespread gatherings of people and more spread of the virus.
The county Department of Public Health reported 148 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, topping the record of 145 set Wednesday. The new fatalities raised the cumulative countywide death toll to 9,299.
Health officials also reported another 13,678 cases of COVID-19, raising the overall total since the pandemic began to 677,299. The county reported 6,499 people hospitalized due to the virus, but the state — which tends to have more updated figures — put the county’s total at 6,708, including more than 1,300 in intensive care unit beds.
The continued numerical climb in all categories has health officials on edge heading into Christmas weekend, fearing residents will again ignore warnings against gatherings and spark an even larger surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Anyone who is willing to be honest with the facts and the timeline of the rising case counts and the reality that is bombarding our hospitals must accept that our collective behaviors as a community of Los Angeles County in the days around Thanksgiving directly led to our rising rates of hospitalizations and the rising deaths that we are now experiencing,” county Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly said Wednesday. “Well-intentioned desires to see family and friends that we haven’t seen a awhile and to share time off over the holidays with those we love has resulted in more people getting very, very sick and has pushed our hospital system to the place it is today.”
The growing number of hospital patients, particularly in ICU beds and emergency rooms, has hospitals across the region struggling to find room for patients and staff to care for them. Ghaly said some ambulance crews have been waiting hours outside emergency rooms to offload patients due to lack of space.
According to Ghaly, 96% of the county’s 70 emergency-room-equipped hospitals diverted ambulance traffic to other medical facilities at some point during the day on Tuesday due to overcrowding — up from the normal average of 33% for this time of year.
“I’m very worried today that there are thousands of L.A. County residents whose actions are creating tremendous risks and contributing to the continued surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.
As of Thursday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 13,664 cases and 110 deaths.
• Lancaster: 12,391 cases and 107 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 858 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 643 cases and 14 deaths.
• Sun Village: 487 cases and five deaths.
• Littlerock: 276 cases and two deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 262 cases and one death.
• Acton: 231 cases and four deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 113 cases and no deaths.
• Leona Valley: 59 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 57 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 56 cases and one death.
• Elizabeth Lake: 36 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: 22 cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: 21 cases and no deaths.
