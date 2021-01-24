LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission is scheduled to get an update on the draft environmental impact report for the proposed Lancaster Health District Master Plan on Monday via a Zoom meeting.
The public review period for the report opened Dec. 21. It closes on Feb. 3. Visit https://ceqanet.opr.ca.gov/2017051076/3 to review the report.
The master plan would provide direction for development around the existing 342-bed Antelope Valley Hospital over a 20-year period. The proposed Master Plan lays the groundwork for growth anticipated to occur on the 272.4-acre project site, according to a summary.
Originally launched by Lancaster and hospital officials in 2014 as Medical Main Street, the Lancaster Health District idea is a development bordered roughly by 20th and 15th streets west, Kingtree Avenue/13th Street West, and avenues J and K, according to a summary.
The proposed mixed-use development includes medical and general offices, retail and commercial uses, housing, and hotel/conference space. The Master Plan would also allow for the construction of a new AV Hospital and plant facility, along with the relocation of the heliport.
The proposed plan would allow for the development of 1,600 residential units, 259,200 square feet of hotel uses with 180 rooms, and a 70,000 square-foot conference center. The plan also calls for 842,000 square feet of commercial/office space; 791,000 square feet of acute care facilities; and replacing the existing hospital with a new 700,000 square-feet facility with up to 300 beds and 80 beds within 91,000 square feet of acute care facilities. The plan also includes 284 beds in 249,800 square feet of sub-acute care facilities, and 400 beds within 480,000 square feet of continuum of care space.
The plan includes a new 12,000 square-foot plant facility, which would provide power to the new hospital, and a 385,000 square-foot parking garage with 1,100 parking spaces.
The project site has been organized into three planning sub-areas defined by the centerlines of Avenue J-8 and 15th Street West. Sub-Area 1, the Central District, would consist of the core medical uses including the new hospital and heliport, sub-acute care uses, continuum of care uses; hospitality uses; medical office space; office space and retail space; restaurant space; and new multifamily housing types within approximately 147.2 acres.
Sub-Area 2, dubbed the East Neighborhood, would consist of residential and some retail and restaurant uses within approximately 72.7 acres. The plan includes 465 multifamily homes and 40 single-family condominiums for up to 505 new homes. Additional permitted development would include 38,000 sf of retail space and 23,000 sf of restaurant space.
Sub-Area 3, the South Campus, would consist of residential housing, retail uses and restaurant uses within approximately 52.5 acres. This sub-area would include up to 83 multi-family apartment homes and 210 single family condominium homes for up to 293 homes. Additional permitted development would include 38,000 sf of retail space and approximately 23,000 sf of restaurant space.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Due to restrictions from the ongoing pandemic the meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom.
Meeting ID: 996 3712 8656; PasscodeL 433711; Call-in numberK 669-900-9128
