LOS ANGELES — With winter months and colder weather approaching, Los Angeles County’s health director urged residents, Thursday, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to fend off what could be another jump in transmission of the virus as more people mingle indoors — a setting conducive to infection.
“I hope we can rally as a community and make every effort to protect our most vulnerable residents,” Barbara Ferrer told reporters during a briefing, Thursday.
She noted that millions of county residents are currently eligible to receive the new COVID-19 booster shot, which is specifically engineered to target the most widely circulating viral variants. She said understands the “fatigue” people have over calls to get vaccinated, but the low number of residents who have received the new booster is a cause for concern.
“Those numbers need to increase pretty dramatically before we get into the holiday season or we run the risk of having more transmission,” Ferrer said.
Recent testing of COVID-19 samples has shown a small but discernable increase in a number of new variants of the virus, most notably a variant known as BA.4.6, which represented 5% of tested samples, up from 3%, a week ago.
West Nile virus, Monkeypox, and Polio...seems our medical industry is a disappointment. I know recent data (and Birx's book) seems to indicate the CDC is a POS. Seems the CDC just pulls numbers out of its behind. Data is showing those who got the CoVid vaccine now have a lowered immune system. I bet the Pharmaceutical industry loves that. They are like dope dealers who just got a bunch of new customers..for the next 60 years.The CDC is lying Trash..and don't ever let some POS force you to get anything...that is unproven. Edward Snowden proved to us that our government is a lying POS...Are you willing to "stake your life" on the fact that the Covid vaccine is "safe". Big Pharma hopes that you are. ;)
