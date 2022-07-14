PALMDALE — With the start of the new school year less than a month away, the jointly operated LA Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Community Resource Centers will host a free backpack and school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon, on July 22, in the Palmdale High School football field parking lot, 2137 East Ave R.
The Palmdale event is one of series of back-to-school events where LA Care and Blue Shield Promise will provide up to 33,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college in July and August. This is the third year in a row that the two health plans have held this backpack event series.
The back-to-school giveaway events come as rising inflation is putting more financial strain on families.
LA Care and Blue Shield Promise recognize this is an especially difficult time for low-income communities, and the back-to school events are the latest example of how the health plans’ Community Resource Centers are addressing social determinants of health, such as income security.
“With more families feeling the pinch of inflation everywhere from the supermarket to the gas station, we are glad to alleviate some of the costs associated with gearing up for a new school year,” said John Baackes, LA Care CEO. “Families should be focused on school readiness, and not on what supplies they can skimp on to make ends meet.”
As part of their ongoing efforts to address food insecurity, at a number of the back-to-school events, the Community Resource Centers will also give away free food for families to take home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.