SUN VILLAGE — The Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition will kickstart work on a Healing Garden, on Saturday, at Living Stone Cathedral, with a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m.
“Healing gardens are spaces that reduce stress and mental fatigue. A place of refuge offering a grounding effect in a hectic world,” Laura Colflesh, of the AV Wellbeing Coalition, said in a release, announcing Saturday’s groundbreaking.
The garden will be developed by the Coalition team and volunteers in partnership with Living Stone Catheral. It will be built in an empty lot adjacent the Cathedral, at 37721 100th St. East.
It is intended to provide a place of solace and healing for the area’s many veterans and the larger community, as well as be an environmentally friendly green space.
The plantings are designed to be drought-tolerant and sustainable in the desert climate, and plans call for a butterfly garden within to attract these pollinators and provide a space for them to cocoon and grow.
“It’s a healing garden not only for veterans and our community, which is so important, but it’s also helping our planet and helping our community with green spaces,” Lisa Sarno, of the Coalition team developing the garden, said.
Hospitals and other recovery facilities are installing their own green spaces, as studies have shown they help with patients’ healing, she said.
The groundbreaking is to let the community know about the garden and what it will feature, as well as offering opportunities for people to be a part of its development.
Volunteer planting days are scheduled, starting at 8 a.m., on May 14 and 28.
These planting days are themselves part of the healing nature of the garden, organizers said.
“Planting has a very therapeutic component to it,” Sarno said. “Who as a kid didn’t like putting their hands in the dirt? … and then watching what you plant take root and grow.”
Bricks, to be part of the garden itself, will be sold in honor or memory of loved ones, helping to raise funds to build and sustain the Healing Garden.
Home Depot is also partnering in the effort, offering in-kind donations.
Those interested in participating in the healing garden project, but are unable to attend Saturday’s groundbreaking, may call Laura Colfresh at 661-789-8049.
