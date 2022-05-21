PALMDALE — Palmdale’s Healing and Honor Field, the display of 1,000 American flags, each in honor or memory of a locally-connected hero, returns, this week, and runs through Memorial Day.
Held at Pelona Vista Park South, 37720 Tierra Subida Ave., the flags of the field individually represent a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored is placed on each flag, which stand on 7.5-foot poles in ordered rows.
The Healing and Honor Field will open at 9 a.m., on Sunday, with an official opening ceremony at 2 p.m.
The ceremony will feature a color guard from Highland High School Air Force Junior ROTC and music performed by the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast Brass Quintet.
The ceremony was planned in part by members of the seven veterans organizations that will benefit from the sale of the flags, and a representative of each will provide a brief description of their group, organizer Stacia Nemeth said. Members will be available following the ceremony to provide information, as well.
The field will be open 24 hours a day throughout the nine-day display period. An information booth will be staffed with volunteers and city personnel each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The display will culminate with a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., on May 30.
All proceeds from the flag sales benefit local veteran groups, including American Legion 348, the Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man AV, Vets 4 Veterans, VFW 3000 and VFW 3552.
The Healing and Honor Field was first held in November 2020, to coincide with Veterans Day. The 2,020 flags in that display were to honor not only military veterans and members, but also first responders, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s display is sponsored by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and Edwards Federal Credit Union.
For details on the Healing and Honor Field, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField or call 661-267-5684.
