PALMDALE — Hundreds of people turned out at the Healing and Honor Field at Pelona Vista Park, Monday, for a brief Memorial Day ceremony.
Hundreds of US flags flapped in the light breeze behind the speakers’ podium. Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa served as master of ceremonies. Council members Laura Bettencourt, Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo also contributed to the ceremony.
“We gather here to honor all those who gave their lives in service to our country,” Loa said. “Every one of those brave heroes left family members and friends behind.”
The Quartz Hill Young Marines color guard did the presentation of colors. Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets conducted the Table of Honor ceremony, narrated by Cadet Lt. Col. Tyler Clayton. Representatives from local veterans organizations presented the memorial wreath.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey served as the guest speaker.
“Our community, our state and our country seems to be moving in a direction that is very threating,” Lackey said. “What is happening is we’re focusing on things that divide us, that make us different and that separate us. Might I remind you that the sacrifices that we’re honoring today all believed in something very, very much different and that is the United States of America.”
Lackey added he is thankful for events such as the Memorial Day ceremony that remind of what to be thankful for, because now there are so many things that frustrate us.
“We should also fight against those things that we believe are toxic,” Lackey said. “We should also unite and build those things that unite us, everyone.”
He urged the audience to remember the distinction between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“On Veterans Day we honor those who hung up their uniform and today we are mindful of those who were never able to take theirs off,” Lackey said. “Let us be mindful of the reality of what they gave because there’s nothing more there is to offer than your own life, and they did it willingly. So let’s not bring shame, let’s bring honor to what they fought for and let’s make this a more united country.”
Councilman Carrillo noted the flags in the Healing and Honor Field represent real people.
“Although not all of these flags represent those who lost their lives in service to our country, many of them do,” he said. “I hope you can take time to read the names and reflect on them.”
Monday was the final day for the Healing and Honor Field. The ceremony closed with the 21-gun salute performed by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3552, and “Taps” performed by Michael T. O’Sullivan, as introduced by Councilman Bishop.
“Today’s three-volley rifle salute is in honor of the American military personnel who were killed while in service to our country,’ Bishop said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.