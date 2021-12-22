LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s new headquarters is nearly complete, as District personnel prepares to move into the new building by the middle of January.
The District purchased the office building, at 176 Holston Drive, on 12.31 acres in the Lancaster Business Park, in March 2018 for approximately $7.7 million. Approximately 49,000 square feet of the 101,265 total square feet is under lease to Los Angeles County.
“Gary Little Construction’s the contractor and they did a really good job getting this project completed through the pandemic, with all of the material shortages, COVID outages they had,” Mat Havens, director of Facility Acquisition and Development, said. “They really worked with the District in achieving our goal of getting this completed on time.”
The building has separate public and secured areas. One of the public areas includes a conference room. There are separate entrances for food services and student services, which both deal with the public.
The offices are accented with desert colors such as yellow, blue and orange. Each assistant superintendent will have an office in his or her respective department. The lighting throughout the building is LED with electronic controls. There are multiple conference rooms and collaboration areas.
“We’re in the punch-list phase,” Havens said.
The new space will bring all of the district’s departments under one roof to better serve students, parents and the community as well as improve collaboration and communication among district staff.
In the employee pods, there are round tables where employees can collaborate. Each will have a locker for personal belongings. The desks are adjustable.
The window blinds are on back-order. Employees will get natural lighting, which they do not have at the current office.
The new technology, including Promethean boards and the district’s network, are the current focus. There will be numerous wireless access points throughout the building.
The new Board room is huge compared to the cramped quarters of the current one. The room has at least twice as much space and lots of windows to allow natural light to filter in. The ceiling has wood slats down the center.
“Our 10-foot ceiling kind of restricted us a bit,” Havens said.
The Board room will have a separate entrance for the public on the western end of the building. There will be four projectors with screens that drop down from the ceiling.
