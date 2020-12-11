Most Popular
Articles
- Ceremony marks San Bernardino attack anniversary
- Dad arrested in youths’ stabbing deaths
- Not wearing a mask could be misdemeanor
- Detectives looking into deaths of two people in Lancaster
- Lancaster one of 40 cities to lose minor league teams
- City, SAVES aid needy families
- CHP officer Ornelas dies of crash injuries
- AVH nurses rip changes
- City rebuffs county health department
- Palmdale OKs plan for faster Internet network
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Experts, residents doubt curfew effectiveness (2)
- Garcia closes in on victory in 25th (1)
- Garcia retains slight edge in election (1)
- Consider having a living Christmas tree this year (1)
- Giving Tree comes to Palmdale (1)
- Not wearing a mask could be misdemeanor (1)
- Attacker killed by two victims (1)
- Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies (1)
- Lancaster seeks aid on hydrogen from Japan (1)
- US: Mountain pine trees are threatened (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.