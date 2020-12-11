Pearblossom collision

Crews clean up Pearblossom Highway after a traffic collision on Thursday morning. A car heading east collided head-on with a big rig near the intersection of Pearblossom Highway and 87th Street East around 10 a.m. in Littlerock, the California Highway Patrol said. The initial collision resulted in another car being involved in the incident. All parties were transported to the nearest hospital and one person was airlifted, according to CHP.

 RAYMOND GARCIA/Valley Press

