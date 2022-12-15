Piute Middle School music program

Piute Middle School music director Michael Adriano leads his seventh- and eighth-grade band class through “Jingle Bells” to practice for the winter concert, which was postponed, until January, due to student illnesses. The music program is holding different fundraisers to pay for a trip to the Forum Music Festival, next year.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Piute Middle School music director Michael Adriano is working to build the program back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

He has 81 students enrolled in music classes. That’s down from a high of 125 students prior to the pandemic. He has already made progress, last year, the program had 63 students.

