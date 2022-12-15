LANCASTER — Piute Middle School music director Michael Adriano is working to build the program back to pre-COVID-19 levels.
He has 81 students enrolled in music classes. That’s down from a high of 125 students prior to the pandemic. He has already made progress, last year, the program had 63 students.
“A lot of it was online learning,” Adriano said. “It wasn’t enjoyable for a lot of the kids.”
Those students who stuck with the program are now eighth-graders who will graduate, next year.
“We’re bouncing back,” Adriano said. “We have some good things for these guys.”
Seventh-grader Alexy Malta joined band for the first time, this year. She plays the bass clarinet because her cousin also plays the instrument.
“I hear that he plays a lot of cool songs, and he does,” she said. “I also joined band because my friends are here and it’s also fun to play.”
Seventh-grader Jaia Rodriguez plays the trombone.
“I wanted to join band because I wanted to try new stuff and I chose this instrument because I like the way it looks,” she said.
The school postponed Wednesday night’s winter concert until January due to several students being sick.
The music program is raising funds to pay for a Forum Music Festival at Disneyland, on May 26, as a reward trip.
“We haven’t gone in about four years due to program cuts and stuff like that,” Adriano said.
The cost is about $240 per student, or about $21,000 for all students in the program.
“I want to bring all of them,” Adriano said.
The trips help generate interest in the music program. If students have something to look forward to, they are more likely to enroll in music.
Students are selling community discount cards at $15 each for discounts at local businesses based on the city. The Lancaster card includes Crazy Otto’s, Del Taco and KFC. Cards are available for dozens of other cities, including Palmdale, Littlerock, Arcadia and Van Nuys. The cash-only sales end Jan. 13.
Adriano has other fundraisers planned to start, next year, including a pizza kit fundraiser and a movie night.
“We have quite a bit of fundraising to do before our first payment,” Adriano said.
