LANCASTER — High Desert Medical Group’s Senior Expo, the premier annual event for the Antelope Valley’s elder population, had to practice social distancing by staging a virtual online extravaganza of health information, entertainment and even a Hollywood close-up interview with Academy Award-winning actor Shirley MacLaine.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions it has ushered in, the event went live on www.hdmgseniorexpo.com at 9 a.m. Thursday, and its features can still be viewed there.
The Senior of the Year award went to April and George Ray, the founders of Daisy’s Costume Shop, who supplied designer wardrobe for a generation of dramatists at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center and the Palmdale Playhouse, as well as turning out thousands of outfits for grown-up children and children growing up at Halloween and special occasions.
After 37 years, Daisy’s Costume Shop closed in 2019, leaving that many years of memories.
“We honestly feel that we never really worked a day in our lives,” April Ray said.
“It was all fun, all of it,” her husband, George, added. “We loved every minute of it.”
The Rays, presented the award in partnership with the Antelope Valley Press, were among a strong field of nominees. Each nominee easily might have reigned as Senior of the Year, but in the distinction of being nominated themselves, each nominee provided decades of joy, assistance, and community engagement in the Antelope Valley.
The others in the field were Mako Roberts, a dedicated volunteer at the Methodist Church soup kitchen in Lancaster, and Joycelyn Shank, who has worked as a social worker in prison settings, but has brought joy to the Valley’s seniors as a member of the Happy Singers. Rounding out the field is children’s book author Felix Mayerhofer, a 90-year-young veteran of the Big Band Era who went on to become one of the Antelope Valley’s foremost music teachers.
“This was a complete surprise,” he said. “I so appreciate it.”
In addition to the headline entertainment interview, High Desert Medical Group joined with Los Angeles County Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger in presenting the Veterans Community Service Award. This year’s award went to Steve Baker, a Navy veteran who served as an aviation mechanic during the Vietnam War.
But it is the contributions made by Baker and the committee he worked with to organize the Veterans Outreach initiative in the Antelope Valley that secured the recognition. For 17 years, three times annually, the Veterans Outreach has gathered dozens of veteran and community service organizations to assist veterans at risk for homelessness, or simply experiencing hard times.
“Pastor Chris Johnson at Grace Chapel has been an enormous help, as well as Hogs and Horses, the veterans support group that has been so generous to us,” Baker said.
He recalled how the organization got its start just as the Iraq War was raging. Vietnam War veterans from the Point Man Antelope Valley group believed that needs had to be met, not only for the aging Vietnam veteran population, but also the veterans who would be returning from America’s wars after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“George Palermo, Gerry Rice, Mike Bertell and others, they believed we had to do something,” Baker recalled.
In interviewing MacLaine, the actress recalled her world travels and spiritual journeys recounted in such books as “Out On a Limb,” and “Sage-ing While Aging,” about the adventures and challenges of achieving longevity with grace.
“As long as I can remember, I have always been a seeker,” she recounted.
MacLaine described encounters with personalities as diverse as Indian premier Indira Gandhi, science legend Stephen Hawking, and civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis, whom she described as “simply the loveliest man.”
The Senior Expo featured entertainers known Valleywide such as “Rat Pack Ricky,” who specializes in lounge music classics from the age of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Also, Jacob Nelson and the Tone Wranglers.
Dr. Richard Merkin, who leads the Heritage Health Group that oversees High Desert Medical Group, extended congratulations to all the winners and recounted the events history.
“Something that we could do for the seniors of the Antelope Valley,” he recalled.
In a normal year, that would include a full workup of free health tests, lunch provided by City of Lancaster and other attractions. Still, even with an event that could only be provided online, there is a wealth of health education and health plan information, designed particularly for the Open Enrollment period, and for people becoming eligible for Medicare.
The HDMG Senior Expo went live at 9 a.m. at www.hdmgseniorexpo.com and its presentations can still be viewed. Later, all the information and entertainment from the extraordinary year of 2020 will be shifted over to High Desert Medical Group’s own website, www.hdmg.net
