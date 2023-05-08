WASHINGTON — As part of High Desert Medical Group’s outreach to Antelope Valley veterans, the opportunity to travel with one of the Valley’s distinguished veterans emerged as part of the non-profit Honor Flight Kern County program.
“We just need to be out in the community, and we need to go 100% for our veterans and senior citizens,” High Desert Administrator Rafael Gonzalez said, noting that seniors and veterans often fill both categories of care.
On the day of his 90th birthday, April 18, Korean War Era veteran Anthony Kitson flew from Bakersfield Airport. Joined by 100 other veterans, the group toured every armed forces memorial in the nation’s capital.
Travel partner “Sensei Tony” Kitson, who served as one of the Antelope Valley’s foremost martial arts youth coaches for more than 25 years, arrived in Okinawa 70 years ago as a young infantry soldier. His recent 90th birthday celebration included a two-day visit to the memorials, courtesy of the non-profit Honor Flights Kern County, capped by a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“It was the trip of a lifetime,” said Kitson, who devoted more than 20 years of his career to Department of the Army in Thailand, Laos and Vietnam. During the Vietnam War, he flew aboard the CIA-owned airline, Air America. On his recent trip, no one wanted to shoot his airplane down, he quipped.
The veterans were greeted at the Capitol and welcomed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and Rep. Mike Garcia, a retired Navy fighter pilot who represents the Antelope Valley.
“I think the Honor Flight was one of the most significant experiences of my life,” Kitson said. “I really identify more with the Vietnam War era because I never served in Korea. I arrived just as the Armistice happened, but I was in Asia for more than 20 years with the Army.”
During the whirlwind tour, veterans stepped off a charter coach to visit Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps memorials. The Marine Corps Memorial features the gargantuan bronze statuary of the Iwo Jima flag raisers.
Veterans visited the Vietnam, Korean War and World War II Memorials. They also visited memorials to Dr. Martin Luther King, and the mammoth Lincoln Memorial on the Capitol Mall.
“The Honor Flight is our gift from the people of Kern County,” said Janis Mattoon Varner, a volunteer leader who tended the diverse flock on tour.
As veterans walked or moved assisted by mobility chairs, hundreds of schoolchildren turned out, joined by teachers and parents. Middle School students greeted the veterans with applause, presenting flowers and “Thank You” notes.
“We want them to experience this,” Varner said. “We want them to understand that their service is recognized and appreciated.”
The Honor Flight non-profit program has 136 chapters nationwide. The mission emerged nearly 20 years ago, to honor “Greatest Generation” WWII veterans, most of whom have since died. Now the program serves mostly Korea and Vietnam and elder Cold War vets.
Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer non-profit created to honor veterans of Kern County and surrounding areas as far away as the San Fernando and Antelope Valleys. Priority is given to the oldest first, any veteran of World War II — and those who are terminally ill. No veteran paid a penny out of pocket. The dozens of “Guardians,” volunteers who assisted veterans and paid their own way.
High Desert’s support involved providing the group’s community outreach representative, me, to escort our treasured community member, Mr. Kitson. Kitson also had volunteer Fabian Millan, 47, a civilian “Guardian,” to tend to his needs, or wants.
“It’s an honor to work with Anthony Kitson,” Millan said. His sentiments reflected the enthusiasm of the more than 50 Guardian volunteers.
In their youth, some veterans fought in Vietnam until their blood shed earned Purple Heart medals. One Purple Heart veteran from Palmdale was Alex Hernandez, who served with 1st Cavalry Division, 7th Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam.
“I was at Ia Drang, not long after the big battle,” Hernandez said, referring to the battle recounted in the book by Joseph Galloway and Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, “We Were Soldiers Once, and Young.”
The book became the Mel Gibson film, “We Were Soldiers.”
On the flight home, each veteran received a mail bag packed with letters of gratitude from family, volunteers, children, and friends.
Travel weary but jubilant, the vets trooped off the aircraft on return to Bakersfield. In the arrival area, we heard a din and roar.
Greeters waved dozens of American flags, and we heard applause. The applause rose to a roar, and a band played. High school teams, motorcycle clubs, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars turned out. Family members and friends cheered. For many veterans who returned home more than half a century ago, it looked like the “Welcome Home” parade they never received.
