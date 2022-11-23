PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazardous Material teams were called to Lockheed Martin’s facility in Palmdale, adjacent Air Force Plant 42, on Monday, for a chemical spill, Department officials said.
Fire Department squads arrived at about 12:40 p.m., at 1011 Lockheed Way, and the hazardous materials team arrived about 10 minutes later, officials said.
The building was evacuated, but no injuries were reported.
The spill was described as a mostly static situation that did not escalate.
A fire department spokesman did not have any information on the type of chemical spilled, but published reports said it was nitric acid. It’s also not clear how much was spilled.
The incident was cleared about seven hours later, according to fire officials.
A Lockheed Martin spokesman could not be reached for comment, Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.