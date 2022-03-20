LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Fire Department dispatched hazardous materials squads when a chemical plant released a large pungent plume, Thursday morning, but firefighters found no harmful gases.
The building in the Atwater Village area was evacuated and there were no reports of injuries, according to city fire spokesperson Margaret Stewart.
Huntsman Corp. said in an email to The Associated Press that product venting occurred at its resin manufacturing facility after a mixing vessel overheated.
“There were no injuries or environmental impacts to report as a result of the product venting,” said Gary Chapman, vice president of global communication. “The event is now fully contained, and we are conducting an investigation into the incident.”
The Fire Department had said that the release occurred when a valve broke, but Chapman said that when the product overheated the valve operated as intended and vented.
ABC7 reported from a helicopter that the plume dissipated to a light haze.
