CALIFORNIA CITY — California City High School was placed on lockdown for a couple of hours, on Thursday, after students brought to campus an unidentified hazardous substance that caused irritations, according to Mojave Unified School District and California City Fire Department reports.
Two people — the students who brought it — were exposed to the unknown substance, and started feeling ill. Both were attended to by paramedics on-site, but one declined treatment. Both went home with their parents, Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said.
School officials, not knowing what the substance was, called in the California City Fire and Police departments.
“When we don’t know what it is, we always treat it as if it is the absolute worst thing,” Aguirre said. “Knowing that there have been issues in the community with certain substances, we’re not taking any chances.”
The California City Fire Department responded to the high school, shortly after 9 a.m., according to a Department report. The substance had been moved to the Administration Building at that time, and the building evacuated while fire fighters assessed the danger.
The Edwards Air Force Base hazardous materials unit was called to assist with identifying the substance and disposing of it.
The substance, which still has not been identified, was turned over to law enforcement for further investigation.
According to a Mojave Unified School District notice to parents, two students brought “a potentially dangerous, illicit substance” to campus.
During the modified lockdown, students were kept in their classrooms until emergency personnel were able to clear the dangerous substance. The campus was deemed safe, shortly after 11 a.m., according to a Mojave Unified School District notification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.