LAHAINA, Hawaii — Hawaii officials worked painstakingly to identify the 99 people confirmed killed in wildfires that ravaged Maui and expected to release the first names Tuesday, even as teams intensified the search for more dead in neighborhoods reduced to ash.
A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many who survived have started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals while donations of food, ice, water and other essentials poured in.
Crews using cadaver dogs have scoured about 32% of the area, the County of Maui said in a statement Tuesday. Gov. Josh Green asked for patience and space to search properly as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the burn area.
“For those people who have walked into Lahaina because they really wanted to see, know that they’re very likely walking on iwi,” he said at a Monday news conference on Maui, using the Hawaiian word for “bones.”
Just three bodies have been identified so far and officials will start releasing names on Tuesday, according to Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, who renewed an appeal for families with missing relatives to provide DNA samples. Family members of missing people have submitted 41 DNA samples, the county statement said, and 13 DNA profiles have been obtained from dead bodies.
Green warned that scores more bodies could be found. The wildfires, some of which have not yet been fully contained, are already the deadliest in the US in more than a century. Their cause was under investigation.
When asked Tuesday morning by Hawaii News Now if children are among the missing, Green said, “tragically, yes. … When the bodies are smaller, we know it’s a child.”
He added that some of the sites being searched “are too much to share or see from just a human perspective.”
Another complicating factor, Green said, is that storms are forecast for the weekend, prompting discussions on how to handle high winds. Officials are mulling whether to “preemptively power down or not for a short period of time, because right now all of the infrastructure is weaker.”
The local power utility has already faced criticism for not shutting off power as strong winds buffeted a parched area under high risk for fire. It’s not clear whether the utility’s equipment played any role in igniting the flames.
Hawaiian Electric Co. Inc. President and CEO Shelee Kimura said many factors go into a decision to cut power, including the impact on people who rely on specialized medical equipment.
