Hawaii Fires

Destroyed homes and cars dot the landscape in Lahaina, Hawaii. State officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders after a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens.

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Hawaii’s governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following the Maui wildfires as search crews go through neighborhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute and firefighters struggled to contain the inferno with what some officials complained was a limited water supply.

The blazes that consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina, are already the deadliest in the US in more than a century, with a death toll of at least 96. The cause was under investigation.

