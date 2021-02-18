The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is asking for public comments for the fiscal year 2021-22 Measure H funding recommendations process.
Measure H is the quarter-cent sales tax initiative approved by almost 70% of Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. The measure is projected to produce about $355 million a year for 10 years to prevent and combat homelessness.
Measure H funds are allocated regionally to Los Angeles County’s eight service planning areas. The 2019-20 fiscal year allocation was determined based on each service planning area’s percentage of the 2018 and 2019 homeless counts.
Service Planning Area 1, which covers the Antelope Valley, received a fiscal year 2019-20 allocation of approximately $11.6 million. The majority of the money, about $8.1 million, went to Valley Oasis, which operates multiple programs with the funds.
Public comments for the first phase are open through Feb. 25. A draft of Measure H funding recommendations is expected to be released on April 15, followed by the start of the second three-week public comment period.
The final Measure H funding recommendations will be submitted to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on June 24. The Board will consider final Measure H funding recommendations on July 6.
Measure H provides funding for 19 homeless initiative strategies to prevent and combat homelessness in LA County.
Visit https://homeless.lacounty.gov/measure-h-public-comment/ for details and to offer feedback.
