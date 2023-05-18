The Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley wants to hear from Antelope Valley residents and businesses about broadband service as part of the nonprofit organization’s effort to bringing fast, reliable and affordable broadband to every resident and business in the region.
The group is working in partnership with the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and town councils across unincorporated north Los Angeles County and is in the early stages studying options to achieve its goal. A critical step in the study is an effort to understand how households and businesses of every size, in particular small and medium size businesses, use and experience internet access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.