Psilocybin

Gina Gratza, a trainer for students learning how to become psilocybin facilitators, shows the items that she would have at a dosing session, including mats, a pillow, a purge bucket, a sketch pad with colored pencils and tissues during a class near Damascus, Ore.

 Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Ore. — At a woodsy retreat center in Oregon, some 30 men and women are seated or lying down, masks covering their eyes and listening to serene music.

They are among the first crop of students being trained how to accompany patients tripping on psilocybin, as Oregon prepares to become the first US state to offer controlled use of the psychedelic mushroom to the public.

