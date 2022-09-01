PALMDALE — Summer will unofficially come to a close with a bang, on Saturday, as the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster will host a fireworks celebration at the Palmdale Amphitheater.
The celebration at the amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), will kick off with a live musical performance by The Platinum Groove, featuring platinum rock, soul, pop, dance and oldies hits.
It will conclude with a fireworks show choreographed to a variety of music, a visually spectacular cap to the summer.
Admission to the show is $5 for ages 13 and older, free for those 12 and younger. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available for purchase at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com
Gates will open at 4 p.m, with the musical performance set to start at 6 p.m.
Guest are encouraged to bring blankets or low-backed chairs to sit on.
No outside food, coolers, alcohol, pets, fireworks or canopies are allowed.
Guests are also encouraged to bring factory-sealed bottled water.
Food and beverage concessions will be available on-site. The Palmdale Amphitheater is a cash-free facility, only Visa, MasterCard, and Discover credit cards are accepted.
On-site parking will be limited, so guests are encouraged to carpool or use other transportation. Additional parking will be available at The Highlands Christian Fellowship, 39625 20th St. West, and Highland High School, 39055 25th St. West. Both are about a 20-minute walk from the venue.
The Labor Day weekend show was originally supposed to be the second of two joint fireworks displays by the two cities, with Lancaster hosting the first, on July 4, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
However, that show was canceled at the last minute, after the company contracted by the city of Lancaster for it ran afoul of the state fire marshal.
The company was found to be unlicensed and a raid on a warehouse in Mojave found fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals and with homemade explosives that could have endangered lives.
Lancaster was one of nearly a dozen cities across the state that had contracts with the fraudulent group for July Fourth displays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.