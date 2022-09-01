Fireworks

Celebrate the unofficial end of the summer with a fireworks display and musical performance, Saturday, at The Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P). Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, and free for those younger.

PALMDALE — Summer will unofficially come to a close with a bang, on Saturday, as the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster will host a fireworks celebration at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

The celebration at the amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), will kick off with a live musical performance by The Platinum Groove, featuring platinum rock, soul, pop, dance and oldies hits.

