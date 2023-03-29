Hatami DA

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami speaks at a 2021 recall rally in Whittier against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Hatami will challenge Gascón in 2024.

 Photo courtesy of Jonathan Hatami

WHITTIER — Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami will challenge his boss, George Gascón, in 2024, the noted child abuse prosecutor is scheduled to announce today at a campaign kickoff in Whittier.

Fresno County elected District Attorney Lisa Smitt­camp, Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri and Perla Mendoza, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning, will join Hatami. His wife Roxanne and their two children will also be there with other supporters.

