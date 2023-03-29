WHITTIER — Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami will challenge his boss, George Gascón, in 2024, the noted child abuse prosecutor is scheduled to announce today at a campaign kickoff in Whittier.
Fresno County elected District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri and Perla Mendoza, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning, will join Hatami. His wife Roxanne and their two children will also be there with other supporters.
Hatami, a 17-year veteran of the LA County District Attorney’s Office, selected Whittier as the site for his announcement because that is where he did the first recall rally against Gascón.
Gascón has been under scrutiny since taking office in December 2020, when he issued a series of directives that critics blasted as being soft on crime. They include a rule against seeking the death penalty, a ban on transferring juvenile defendants to adult court and prohibitions on filing sentencing-enhancements in most cases.
Organizers of the recall attempt said the effort was hampered by COVID-19 pandemic health mandates.
A second recall attempt against Gascón failed last August when an announcement from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office declared organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857. On March 22, county election officials asked the state Attorney General’s Office to review alleged irregularities in the collection of petition signatures to recall Gascón, saying they found evidence that dead people were among the petition signers.
Hatami has been a vocal critic of Gascón’s “blanket policies” that he has previously said make communities less safe. He has pledged to abolish them if he is elected.
He is the second deputy district attorney to announce a challenge to Gascón. Deputy DA John McKinney, a 25-year veteran of the LA County District Attorney’s office, announced his candidacy earlier this month.
Hatami is running on a plan to restore public safety, bring transparency back to the people’s office, hold wrongdoers accountable and make real, meaningful reforms, a campaign announcement said.
“The passion I bring in my cases when I fight for justice for children is the passion I will bring to the entire county of Los Angeles,” Hatami said in a statement. “Not only will I fight for my kids. I will fight for yours. I’m not a traditional ‘law and order’ prosecutor who has spent his entire life as a deputy district attorney. I have real life and lived experiences with trauma and hardships. I am a father, husband, a 40-plus year member of this community, child abuse survivor and ‘compassionate prosecutor’ who believes in justice for all. We must make the right decisions for the right reasons, with transparency and accountability, for each individual case. Los Angeles deserves that. We all do.”
He has pledged to prioritize public safety and victims’ rights by implementing comprehensive strategies to protect communities from danger, prevent crime, maintain peace and hold violent offenders accountable. He also looks to find alternatives to incarceration for low-level offenders centered on long-term success. And, he said he will promote a juvenile justice system aimed at rehabilitation while prioritizing public safety.
Hatami previously criticized Gascón’s ban on deputy district attorneys attending parole hearings. Last year, the district attorney disbanded the DA’s Parole Unit responsible for notifying crime victims of assailant parole hearings.
Should he be elected, Hatami has pledged to send deputy district attorneys back to parole hearings.
He is assigned to the Complex Child Abuse unit at the Hall of Justice and has handled thousands of child physical and sexual abuse cases, domestic violence, hate crimes and complex homicides.
He has prosecuted more than 80 felony jury trials including the four-month trial of the torture and murder of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez of Palmdale.
In March, after a six-week trial, Hatami successfully prosecuted the torture and murder of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos of Lancaster.
“I have worked in the Antelope Valley since 2007,” Hatami said.
The announcement is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Mission Square Restaurant, 13033 Penn St., No. 100, Whittier.
