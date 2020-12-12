LANCASTER — Newly elected Antelope Valley Community College District trustees Michelle Harvey and Michael Rives took the oath of office Friday morning as the Board also said goodbye to the retiring Board President Laura Herman and trustee Lew Stults.
The socially distanced meeting was broadcast on the college’s YouTube channel. Herman participated in her last meeting via Zoom.
State Sen. Scott Wilk administered the oath of office to Harvey and Rives.
“Thank you for all the welcomes and I look forward to working with each of you, and I’m hoping that everyone will have a safe holiday,” Harvey said during Board comments.
Rives expressed his appreciation to people of the Antelope Valley who supported him.
“I’m honored to serve with you and I really appreciate your efforts,” Rives said.
Wilk presented Herman and Stults an official state resolution on behalf of himself and Assemblyman Tom Lackey to honor the outgoing trustees for their service.
Wilk thanked Herman for her many years of service and for her leadership over the past year.
“Having been formerly on a community college Board of trustees and Board president, I know how much more work that entrails,” Wilk said. “And obviously, no one planned on a pandemic or a recession. But you guys, as a group, really stepped up to take care of your students.”
Wilk said he and Stults have known each other for a long time.
“I’m really proud to be able to call you my friend,” Wilk said. “You’ve been a phenomenal friend to me and a great community leader.”
Board President Michael Adams thanked Herman and Stults for their year of service.
“It’s been a very challenging year and she handled it with grace and dignity and integrity.”
AV College President Ed Knudson also presented Herman and Stults with an aerial photo of the college and a desk plaque in recognition of their service.
Board Clerk Barbara Gaines said it has been a pleasure to work with Herman and Stults and said they will be missed.
“I know you’re going to move and do great things in other places,” Gaines said.
Gaines also welcomed Harvey and Rives to the Board of Trustees.
“We look forward to working with both of you,” Gaines said.
Board Vice President Steve Buffalo welcomed Harvey and Rives and thanked Herman and Stults for their service.
“I would also like to welcome our new Board members and I look forward to working with you over the next year,” Adams said.
