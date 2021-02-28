LANCASTER — Harris & Associates, the Los Angeles law firm hired by the former Antelope Valley Union School District Board majority in 2019, is representing the trio — former Board member Robert “Bob” Davis and current members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell — in their defense of a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by Bridget Cook, the longtime former general counsel for the high school District.
Cook sued Davis, Ruffin, Parrell and her former employer last August, contending she was unlawfully fired in 2019 in retaliation for whistleblower reports on allegedly improper and illegal contracts that would have provided financial windfalls to Davis, Ruffin and Parrell, or to their close associates.
Cook is represented by attorneys Claire-Lise Y. Kutlay and Alan Greenberg.
Cook, who is Black, alleged that she was discriminated against on the basis of her race and gender. The lawsuit also alleged Cook experienced serious psychological and emotional distress, and lost millions of dollars in past and future earnings, among other injuries.
The suit seeks unspecified damages for retaliatory termination and discrimination.
Court records show Davis, Ruffin and Parrell seek to avoid any personal liability for firing Cook, and to strike Cook’s request for attorney’s fees, civil penalties and punitive damages.
Davis, Ruffin and Parrell fired Cook without warning and without cause on May 9, 2019, after Cook raised concerns about alleged waste, improper use of government funds and unlawful conduct to the Board and to her supervisor, Superintendent David Vierra. As Cook’s direct supervisor, Vierra had the authority to fire and discipline her.
Cook reported alleged waste, misuse of government funds and unlawful conduct with respect to contracts with D’Vacor Entertainment Group, K12 Secure LLC, and Harris & Associates law firm.
The Board majority approved a contract with the northern California-based D’Vacor, operated by Ruffin’s close associate, to create personal websites for themselves. The proposed contract set no limit on how much could be charged.
On Feb. 27, 2019, approximately two weeks after Cook reported concerns about the D’Vacor contract, Ruffin directed Vierra to “evaluate Cook” by April 10, 2019. Ruffin also requested that Vierra provide Cook’s performance evaluations for the “past ten years” by March 6, 2019. According to the complaint, on Feb. 28, 2019, Ruffin angrily told Cook: “I can’t stand you. I can’t stand being in the same room as you; that is why we are looking at your contract.”
Cook started working for the District in 1994 as a substitute teacher. She became a full-time teacher in 1995, and general counsel in 1998. Cook regularly attended Board meetings and served as sergeant at arms.
A case management conference and a hearing on a demurrer with a motion to strike will be heard Tuesday at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge David Sotelo is hearing the case.
Davis, Ruffin and Parrell approved the Harris & Associates contract on Jan. 24, 2019.
The firm’s principal attorney is John W. Harris. Harris had a troubled past, including allegations of overbilling, according to Cook’s complaint.
“At the January 24 Board meeting, Cook informed the Board and Vierra about the lack of terms related to billing in the contract, and the firm’s failure to provide a firm resume,” the complaint said.
Cook also suggested that the Board wait to vote on the contract with Harris until Harris was available to answer current Board President Jill McGrady’s questions regarding Harris’ alleged overbilling of local-government clients.
The Board majority did not wait, and instead approved a three-year contract with no cap on fees by a 3-2 vote, with McGrady and current Vice President John Rush dissenting.
Harris & Associates submitted $163,840 in invoices from January 2020 through October 2020. The District did not pay the invoices because Davis, who resigned suddenly in November 2019, was the only member of the Board authorized to confer with Harris, who charges $400 an hour. Attorney Herbert Hayden charges $375 an hour.
Ruffin and Parrell continued to confer with the firm in 2020 despite not being authorized to do so. The Board severed its contract with the firm in December after the Nov. 3 election, in which McGrady was reelected and Board Clerk Donita Winn was elected. Harris resigned prior to the Board action.
Court records list Hayden as Davis, Ruffin and Parrell’s attorney. AV Union High School District is not paying for Harris & Associates to represent the former Board majority. However, the District has insurance through Self-Insured Schools of California that covers legal fees.
A SISC representative did not immediately return a call Friday seeking comment on whether it was conflict of interest for Hayden to represent the former Board majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.