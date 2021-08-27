SACRAMENTO — Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled a planned campaign appearance alongside California Gov. Gavin Newsom aimed at boosting Democratic turnout in the final weeks of the recall election that could force him out of his job.
The vice president’s decision to cancel her trip to her native state followed attacks in Afghanistan that killed at least 12 US service members. She and Newsom were set to appear at a rally south of San Francisco.
Spokespeople for Harris did not immediately answer questions about whether she would reschedule the trip. It was also unclear whether President Joe Biden would travel to California to campaign for Newsom amid the ongoing events in Afghanistan.
The president’s and vice president’s plans to campaign for Newsom underscored the closeness of the race and its potential to significantly alter the political landscape in the nation’s most populous state.
