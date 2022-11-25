PALMDALE — The Thanksgiving leftovers are put away, so it’s time to start thinking of the next holiday events.
Reservations are open for Santa’s Wonderland at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.
The event will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, in December.
Each visit is $5 per group and includes the visit with Santa, one 5-inch-by-7-inch photo frame cover and a goodie bag with a treat and activity for each child age 12 and younger.
Reservations are required and no walk-ups will be accommodated. Reservations are open for the Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 3, 6, 8 and 10 visits, and will open, on Monday, for visits on Dec. 13, 15 and 17.
Visit www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com to reserve a time with Santa.
The holiday season celebrations continue with three festive light displays in Palmdale parks, beginning on Thursday.
The free light displays will be at Rancho Vista Park, 40437 35th St. West; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, 2001 East Ave. P; and Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The displays will vary from park to park. The city’s newest park, Rancho Vista, will glitter with classic white lights, while Poncitlán Square will feature trees wrapped in holiday colors. Each of these displays will be lit until 10 p.m., nightly.
Joe Davies Heritage Airpark will have special holiday hours, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., nightly, where guests can wander among the aircraft shining with holiday colors and enjoy character displays.
Poncitlán Square will also play host to a special Jolly Holiday on the Square, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Dec. 17.
A free live band will play holiday favorites and there will be roaming carolers and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Children may bring letters to Santa to be collected and enjoy free carnival booths. There will be giveaways and treats for children age 12 and younger, while supplies last.
Food concessions will be on hand for other treats.
Guests may also share the holiday spirit by bringing an unwrapped toy or gift card to donate to Palmdale families in need. Donations will benefit families receiving food assistance through South Antelope Valley Emergency Services or SAVES.
