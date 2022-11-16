Plane Crazy November 2022

Mojave Air and Space Port fixture Al Hansen, seen here in his hangar with wife Cathy, will be remembered on Saturday, with a memorial plaque in Legacy Park at the airfield. Hansen died, in September.

 Valley Press files

MOJAVE — A fixture at the airfield for decades, Al Hansen was often behind the scenes, but in the thick of all that went on at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

A general contractor and vintage airplane restorer and collector, he moved to Mojave, in 1956, after serving in the United States Army.

