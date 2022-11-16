MOJAVE — A fixture at the airfield for decades, Al Hansen was often behind the scenes, but in the thick of all that went on at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
A general contractor and vintage airplane restorer and collector, he moved to Mojave, in 1956, after serving in the United States Army.
Self-described “airplane nuts,” he and his wife Cathy had a collection of often unusual aircraft in their hangar at the west end of the airport. They spent decades trading airplanes, working with people all over the world and building a frequently changing stable of airplanes, often hiring them out to film productions, sometimes with Hansen in the cockpit.
Hansen died, on Sept. 3, at age 91.
He and his career will be remembered at the Mojave Air and Space Port, on Saturday, when a plaque is unveiled, at 11 a.m., in Legacy Park.
A flyover in tribute is planned, at noon.
The remembrance is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, the monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts for which many aircraft of the “Hansen Air Force” were often displayed.
This typically included the F-86, a Korean War-era fighter jet that was Hansen’s favorite to fly, according to his wife.
Following the ceremony in the park, there will be a presentation of “Al Hansen’s Flying Adventures,” in the Board room, which is in the Administration Building, across the parking lot from Legacy Park, on Airport Boulevard.
The presentation will include stories of aircraft restoration, movie work and buying, selling and trading aircraft all over the world.
Hosted by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation, Plane Crazy Saturday is a free, family-friendly educational event featuring a flight line filled with aircraft of various types and vintages, available for visitors to see up close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
The event will also be a collection point for the Mojave California Highway Patrol Office’s annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the cause.
