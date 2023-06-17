LANCASTER — After a successful pilot program last year, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley, Antelope Valley College and the Antelope Valley Union High School District collaborated again this month for an expanded nursing Simulation Lab at AV College.
This year’s program saw 22 Eastside High School Biomedical Science Academy students who will be seniors next school year train on advanced mannequins in the nursing simulation lab at AV College. Last year’s program had 15 students. The program will expand to a second school, Littlerock High School, next year. The students worked with Kaiser Permanente staff and AV College faculty.
The teens worked in the nursing lab as well as the EMT, radiology technician, and respiratory therapy training areas during the scenarios relating to a fictional traffic accident victim being treated in a local hospital through discharge.
“Today, the patient has been through the wringer,” Dr. Casey Scudmore, associate dean of Health and Safety science, said Thursday on the last day of the hands-on simulation activities.
The “patient” was in an accident and went to the Intensive Care Unit, where they had complications. They had blood transfusion reactions.
“Today, the patient is recovering and so the patient is going to get discharged home,” Scudmore said. “They have to do discharge teaching, they have to figure out what kind of resources do they need at home, what kind of mobility, diet, those kinds of things.”
The students practiced placing a nasogastric tube, a special type of medical tube that is inserted through the nose, down the throat and into the stomach. They also practiced with a special lift to wheel patients to the commode.
Annette Ordonez, a registered nurse with Kaiser Permanente, worked with students Rittida Rakthum and Dhayana Ramirez to prep a patient for discharge.
“I especially liked the hands-on (activities), Rakthum said.
The high-tech mannequin they worked on could blink. It also had respiration, a heart rate, bowel sounds and a pulse users could feel.
“I wish we had these when I was in school,” Ordonez said.
“It’s a good experience,” she said.
Ramirez also liked the high-tech mannequin.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” she said. “I feel like it gives us a good experience without us having to mess with actual persons. We can hear the heartbeat; we can hear the lungs. Then, when she had one of her lungs collapse, we can see the difference between the rising.”
At another patient bed, students Sarai Hernandez, Reyna Sanchez and Cassandra Pena practiced taking a blood sample on a mannequin under the direction of Desiree Palmera-Cohen, director of Laboratory Operations at Kaiser Permanente.
“Some things that I’ve learned is that there is a lot of things that can go wrong,” Sanchez said. “For X-rays, you have to use a little marker to mark each side of the body so that you make sure you have the right side because your heart can be on the opposite side; it’s something that we learned.”
Sanchez added that she wanted to do it because it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
“I really like the hands-on experience,” Hernandez said. “For me, that was like the most interesting part.”
She added not many students get this opportunity.
“I feel like it’s interesting how all these people came together and provided this opportunity for us,” she said.
“I feel like this was a very good opportunity to join,” Pena said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that was given to us and since I’m a very hands-on person and that’s how I learn, I felt like this was a great opportunity to learn more about the medical field and what I want to do in the future.”
Palmera-Cohen did last year’s simulation lab, too.
“I love to see the young people thrive and look for a career in the medical field because I was like that, too,” she said. “I wanted to be a nurse but I ended up being a lab scientist.”
Kerin Coffey, academy coordinator for Eastside High’s Biomedical Science Academy, said they had about 35 applicants for the 22 slots.
“We only offered it to students that were juniors going into senior class,” she said.
The students will conclude their training experience with a healthcare careers research project and presentation, on Tuesday, with professionals acting as panelists to review and provide feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.