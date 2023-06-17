LANCASTER — After a successful pilot program last year, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley, Antelope Valley College and the Antelope Valley Union High School District collaborated again this month for an expanded nursing Simulation Lab at AV College.

This year’s program saw 22 Eastside High School Biomedical Science Academy students who will be seniors next school year train on advanced mannequins in the nursing simulation lab at AV College. Last year’s program had 15 students. The program will expand to a second school, Littlerock High School, next year. The students worked with Kaiser Permanente staff and AV College faculty.

