Obit-Beathard Football

Former Washington Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard poses with his Hall of Fame trophy during halftime of an NFL football game, in 2018, in Landover, Md. The four-time Super Bowl winning executive has died.

 Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Bobby Beathard, the architect of four Super Bowl-winning teams with two different organizations during his lengthy tenure in football, has died. He was 86.

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders said Beathard’s family told the team he died, Monday, at his home in Franklin, Tenn., less than a week after his 86th birthday. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Jimzan 3
Statues Today...Trophy's Tomorrow ...it will eventually offend the Woke....You better hide that trophy now Bobby Beathard,...while you still can.

