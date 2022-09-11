INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Frank Cignetti, who carved out a Hall of Fame career spending a lifetime in coaching, including 20 years turning his alma mater Indiana (Pa.) into a Division II power, has died. He was 84.

IUP, where Cignetti coached from 1986-2005, announced Cignetti’s passing, Saturday. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.

