Half Moon Bay Shootings

Chunli Zhao appears, Wednesday, for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif. Zhao is accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms.

 Associated Press

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged, Wednesday, with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance, Wednesday, but it was postponed, until Feb. 16, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. His two attorneys did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.