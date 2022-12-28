Israel Obit Haim Drukman

Mourners attend the funeral of rabbi Haim Drukman, on Monday, in Merkaz Shapira, a village in southern Israel.

 Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo

JERUSALEM (AP) — Haim Drukman, a prominent rabbi who was one of the founders of Israel’s settlement movement, has died. He was 90.

Drukman was a leading figure in the religious Zionist movement in Israel, and a major proponent of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula after Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Mideast war.

