Somalia Extremist Attack

A soldier patrols outside the Hayat Hotel, on Saturday, in Mogadishu, Somalia.

 Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces that left at least 20 people dead, according to police and witnesses.

In addition, at least 40 people were wounded, in the late Friday night attack, and security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene at Mogadishu’s popular Hayat Hotel, they said, Saturday.

