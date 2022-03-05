SACRAMENTO — The gunman who killed his three daughters, a chaperone who was supervising his visit with the children and himself in a Northern California church this week was in the United States illegally, immigration officials said, Friday.
David Mora, 39, overstayed his visa after entering California from his native Mexico, on Dec. 17, 2018, on a non-immigrant visitor visa, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Alethea Smock told The Associated Press.
She didn’t say when his visa expired. But because he overstayed his visa, ICE asked to be notified when he was released from jail last week after he was arrested in Merced County for assaulting a California Highway Patrol officer.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office told the AP that under California’s so-called sanctuary state law, it does not notify immigration officials about in-custody people who are being released, and ICE was never notified. The 2017 state law restricts local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal officials except when immigrants are accused of very serious crimes.
The shootings at a church in Sacramento occurred, Monday, during a weekly supervised visitation Mora had with his daughters, ages 13, 10 and nine. Police have revealed no motive but the confirmation that he was in the country illegally provides a possible reason: Mora may have feared being deported and separated from his children.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones’ department has disclosed few details so far, including when and how Mora obtained a weapon and what type of firearm he had.
Mora was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and driving under the influence. Five days later he opened fire inside The Church in Sacramento.
