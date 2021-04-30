LAKE LOS ANGELES — A Hispanic male in his 50s was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday.
The sheriff’s department responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in progress in the 16700 block of Rawhide Avenue.
Lt. Charles Calderaro of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said the initial call at 8:40 a.m. indicated that a Hispanic man was seen in the area pointing what looked like a shotgun or rifle at vehicles.
“As the deputies were responding to that location, the call was updated to ‘the individual is now shooting at vehicles,’ ” he said.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to make contact with several victims and Calderaro said the deputies heard what they believed was gunfire.
“At that point, the victims were removed from the area and the deputies established a containment focusing on a residential property within the vicinity,” he said. “They requested our Special Enforcement Bureau to the location and a search was being conducted utilizing resources including an airship, a SWAT team, paramedics, and they basically did a systematic search of the area clearing yards and residents.”
Calderaro said that while deputies were in a rear containment area, a Hispanic man matching the suspect’s description exited a nearby structure holding what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun.
“That’s when the deputy-involved shooting occurred,” he said.
The suspect was struck by gunfire, and paramedics from the Special Enforcement Bureau responded, providing aid before the individual was pronounced dead.
Calderaro said a metal object was recovered that resembles a long rifle type of weapon.
“It appears that it could possibly be something that was operable, it doesn’t appear to be operable, where it can be fired, but it does resemble a rifle or shotgun,” he said.
Large rocks and other debris were possibly placed in the middle of the road by the suspect to impede traffic near the suspect’s residence but sheriff’s officials couldn’t confirm if that was the case.
Calderaro said they unable to confirm if the suspect was suffering from a mental disorder and the department will talk with the family to find out if there were any issues.
No other individual or deputies were harmed.
