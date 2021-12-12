ANTIOCH, Calif. — A man who opened fire with a rifle in a San Francisco Bay neighborhood was shot and killed by police, Friday, after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.
Reports of shots fired sent officers to a house in Antioch, at around 1 p.m., where they saw the rifleman shooting at cars and houses, authorities said.
The man also shot down a police drone before barricading himself in a home, police said.
Officers blocked some streets, evacuated neighbors and tried to make contact with the gunman for several hours while he continued to shoot, police said.
At around 7 p.m., the gunman appeared to set fire to the inside of a garage and left as flames engulfed the home. He was then shot by SWAT officers and died at the scene, police said.
His name wasn’t immediately released.
