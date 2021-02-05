SAN JOSE — A man with a loaded gun was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a California mall after he live-streamed on Snapchat that he wanted to “shoot up” the mall, police said.
The man, who had dark clothing and distinctive purple shoulder-length hair, was tracked to the Westfield Valley Fair Mall and arrested about 45 minutes after the threats were reported to the Police Department by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, San Jose police spokesman Steve Aponte said.
