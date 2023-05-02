PALMDALE — A post-prom fight in Palmdale between two young men from Pete Knight High School resulted in a shooting by one of their mothers.
No one was hit in the gunfire outside the high school at 37423 70th St. East around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a videographer at the scene. No one from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station was immediately available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.