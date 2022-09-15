LANCASTER — Hundreds of parents lined the street near Lancaster High School following an ultimately bogus report of a person with a gun that prompted a lockdown of the campus, Wednesday afternoon, at roughly the same time as similar baseless reports were made at two other Southern California high schools.
Multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles parked at the school, which is on 32nd Street West north of Avenue J. Los Angeles County Fire Department fire trucks were also there.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed the campus and conducted a room-by-room and building-by-building search following the call for service.
Parents lined 32nd Street West with all eyes on the school as they waited for their students to be released. By the time deputies cleared the campus, parents were asked to pick up their children at nearby Central Christian Church. Students were released after 2 p.m., about an hour earlier than usual.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station received one call for service, Capt. John Lecrivain said.
“We acted out of an abundance of caution and treated it just like it was a legitimate call,” Lecrivain said. “We’re really, really, really happy with the response from parents.”
He added parents followed instructions and went to the church. The City of Lancaster also helped by sharing information on its social media accounts.
“We had zero reports of any criminal activity other than it appears this was a bogus call,” Lecrivain said. “We will be doing an investigation.”
Parent Elizabeth Saldana received a text from her son, at 12:40 p.m., to tell her about the lockdown. She has two sons, one in ninth grade and one in 11th grade, on campus.
“They had them on the floor with a lock on the doors,” Saldana said. “One of my sons, his back was hurting because they were on the floor for so long.”
Saldana watched the events with her daughter, who graduated, in June, from Lancaster High. Deputies cleared the school about two hours later. Parents were able to communicate with their students during the lockdown.
The incident also prompted a lockdown at West Wind Elementary School on 36th Street West. It also prompted Antelope Valley College to cancel a previously scheduled evacuation drill. The campus remained open.
The telephone report of a gunman on the Lancaster High School campus occurred nearly simultaneously with similar reports that led to lockdowns at two other schools — Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista, in San Diego County, and Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, according to a report by City News Service.
Both of those campuses were also searched, with no evidence of a gunman or shooting.
There was no immediate word on whether the reports were related. Santa Barbara police said the “false report is under investigation” at Bishop Diego. The Chula Vista Police Department reported that the call reporting an active shooter at Mater Dei was quickly determined to be a hoax.
“We are receiving reports of similar calls in other jurisdictions and will be putting out more info about this hoax,” Chula Vista police told City News Service.
On Tuesday morning, a similar “hoax” occurred at Hollywood High School, where police responded in response to a report of a possibly armed suspect and shots fired on the campus. That school was also locked down and searched, with no evidence of a crime found.
Antelope Valley Union High School District sent the following message to Lancaster families Wednesday afternoon:
“This afternoon Lancaster High School was made aware of a report of an active shooter on campus, the District said.
“The staff immediately responded by placing the school on lockdown, and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department deployed multiple deputies to the school. After a thorough search of the campus by our law enforcement partners, there was no evidence of a crime and the report was determined to be a prank call.
“We recognize the impact that this situation has on our students, staff and community. Our counseling team will be available to students and staff who may be in need of support. Additionally, we will implement heightened security measures on campus that will include an increased presence of law enforcement.
“School safety is everyone’s responsibility. We sincerely appreciate the swift response of our staff, students and law enforcement partners to this incident. Thank you to our families for their understanding and patience as we implemented our emergency protocols.
“Parents, please talk to your students about the serious consequences of making these types of ‘jokes’ and ‘pranks.’ Regardless of their intention, these threats are unlawful, subject to school discipline and criminal prosecution. It is important that our students thoroughly understand the impact of such acts.”
