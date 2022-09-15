Lancaster High lockdown

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles are parked, Wednesday, in front of Lancaster High School after what authorities ultimately determined was a bogus report of a person with a gun that prompted a lockdown of the campus.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Hundreds of parents lined the street near Lancaster High School following an ultimately bogus report of a person with a gun that prompted a lockdown of the campus, Wednesday afternoon, at roughly the same time as similar baseless reports were made at two other Southern California high schools.

Multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles parked at the school, which is on 32nd Street West north of Avenue J. Los Angeles County Fire Department fire trucks were also there.

