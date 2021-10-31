LOS ANGELES — A report of someone with a gun prompted hundreds to flee a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport and briefly grounded flights, Thursday night, authorities said.
No shots were fired and no gun was found, but two people were detained for questioning, according to an LAX tweet.
About 300 people “self-evacuated” from Terminal 1 onto the airfield after the gun report, at about 7:30 p.m., LAX said.
News reports showed dozens of people lined up against a wall near a taxiway.
In the scramble to leave, two people received minor to moderate injuries and one of them was sent to the hospital, LAX reported.
There was no immediate word on their conditions.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights but they were allowed to resume within a couple of hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.