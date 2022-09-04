California Guns

Sales associate Elsworth Andrews arranges guns on display at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank. State lawmakers for the second year rejected a new tax on gun sales, Wednesday. The bill fell seven votes short of the supermajority it needed in the state Senate in an initial vote.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — Gun-control advocates could have had another victory in their very successful California legislative session that ended, Thursday, if not for a risky move supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom that backfired on a bill to impose new limits on carrying concealed weapons after the US Supreme Court struck down old rules.

The Legislature passed more than a dozen significant bills on gun limits during the session. But the concealed weapons measure failed, Thursday, after Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and the bill’s other Democratic backers pushed for a two-thirds supermajority required so the new rules could take effect, this month, instead of opting for the simple majority that would have made the new law effective, in January.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Dirtbag Newsom thinks that laws to not apply to him. Lets vote this wannabe dictator out of office.

