ATHENS, Greece — Firefighting aircraft and ground crews from other countries headed to Greece on Thursday to help battle wildfires that have intensified as a heat wave baked much of southern Europe in temperatures above 104 degrees.
New evacuations were ordered Wednesday as wildfires raged near Athens. In a round-the-clock battle to preserve forests, industrial facilities and vacation homes, evacuations continued for a third day Thursday along a highway connecting the capital to the southern city of Corinth.
In the small town of Mandra, 15 miles west of Athens, resident Varvara Paraskevopoulou said the flames reached her doorstep before the Fire Service personnel did. She described fleeing the fire on Tuesday and then returning to help a group of residents trying to protect their properties themselves.
“We extinguished what we could by ourselves and managed to save some homes. As you’ll see further up, three or four houses — residences and storage spaces — were burnt completely,” Paraskevopoulou said.
Firefighting teams from Poland, Romania and Slovakia were due in Greece today, and Israel pledged to send two firefighting planes, adding to the four from Italy and France that were already operating outside Athens.
Southern Europe’s second heat wave in as many weeks has brought extreme temperatures to Mediterranean countries. Temperatures in southern Greece were expected to reach 111 by the end of the week.
Alessandro Miani, president of the Italian Society of Environmental Doctors, warned that the aging populations in Italy and other countries are a concern because heat-related deaths most commonly happen in people over age 80.
“The excessive heat together with humidity can make difficult for sweat to evaporate, interfering with the body’s ability to regulate its own temperature,” Miani said.
The heat in Rome eased only slightly after a sweltering 107-109 on Tuesday, while highs in Sicily and Sardinia reached 114. Parts of Spain were as high as 113 on Wednesday.
