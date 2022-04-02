FRESNO — A group of 18 people allegedly involved in fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking in Fresno County were arrested after a string of overdoses, including two deaths, federal and local officials said, Friday.
The arrests were made Thursday during a multi-agency operation that included law enforcement from the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice, The Fresno Bee reported.
The investigation began after a series of fentanyl-pill overdoses in the Fresno area caused by counterfeit oxycodone M30 tablets containing fentanyl, referred to on the street as M30s, the US Attorney’s Office said.
