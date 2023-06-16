LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles should add 10 more city council members, create two independent redistricting commissions and establish a more powerful ethics commission, a panel of academics exploring reforms for the scandal-plagued city government said Thursday.
The Los Angeles Governance Reform Project shared its recommendations just days after yet another councilman — the fourth in recent years — was charged with a felony, this time for embezzlement and perjury. The group, made up of academics backed by philanthropists, formed last year after leaked recordings revealed several council members making racist remarks as they discussed redistricting.
“I don’t think anyone has forgotten that the moment is now for change,” said Ange-Marie Hancock, a co-chair of the reform group and a professor of gender studies and political science at the University of Southern California.
The group eventually wants to put proposals before voters on the November 2024 ballot.
City Council members in Los Angeles control the redistricting process, which happens once every 10 years and determines what neighborhoods politicians represent.
“There’s a lot at stake in redistricting in LA because the districts are so large, and the council positions are so significant, and it becomes a way of thinking about the representation of diverse groups,” said Raphael Sonenshein, a member of the reform group and executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at the California State University, Los Angeles.
