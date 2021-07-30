PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster 2020 Annual Report, approved by the Board of Directors, showed improvement in the stabilizing the groundwater basin.
The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that set limits on groundwater pumping for users across the Valley.
The adjudicated area governed by the court judgment covers approximately 1,390 square miles of the underlying groundwater basin, encompassing the bulk of the Antelope Valley.
An annual report is required under the judgment and is prepared by the Watermaster Engineer, which is contracted to the firm Todd Groundwater.
It offers an update on the activities of the Watermaster over the past year, as well as the status of monitoring the basin.
The report is available at www.avwatermaster.net
The finalized report will be filed with the state Department of Water Resources this week.
The 2020 report, which marks the fifth year under the judgment, states that water pumping has decreased and appears to be stabilizing close to the native safe yield, the amount that may be removed safely from the groundwater basin annually.
During the public hearing on the report Wednesday, there were concerns voiced on the effectiveness of the basin management, especially faced with uncertainty regarding the availability of imported water through the State Water Project during prolonged drought.
The Advisory Committee, made up of representatives of the different interests under the judgment, brought concerns that if groundwater pumping is allowed at the same rate, will imported water be available to replace it in the basin, and will the Watermaster need to put a stop to additional pumping.
There were also concerns that 80% of the wells used by the largest categories of users have meters as required by the judgment and enforcement of reporting metered measurements remains inconsistent, according to the report.
Without this information regarding how much groundwater is being pumped each year, the Watermaster Engineer can not determine if the basin is being safely managed.
Later during the Board meeting, Directors agreed to look into presentations by the local State Water Contractors Association regarding supplies and consult with the area water management plans to be better prepared for how to manage during drought years.
