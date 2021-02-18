EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base’s Air Force Test Center will break ground today on a new $34.4 million Joint Simulation Environment facility during a ceremony to be hosted by the 412th Electronic Warfare Group.
The 72,000-square-foot facility is expected to bring 50 jobs to the base in the fields of computer science, engineering, cyber security, electronic-engineering technologies, and logistics.
The 412th Electronic Warfare Group will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. that will be livestreamed for the public to watch.
Visit https://www.edwards.af.mil/Live-Video/ or https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsAirForceBase to view the livestream.
The facility planned for Edwards is one of two. The Air Force Test Center broke ground last November on a 50,967 square-foot facility at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. The Edwards facility will focus on developmental testing while the Nellis facility will focus on operational testing.
The Joint Simulation Environment project will provide a state-of-the-art modeling and simulation environment to conduct fifth-generation and next-generation developmental test, operational test and high-end advanced training and tactics development for the warfighter, according to a description.
The facility will support eight High-Fidelity Dome Simulators, space to house additional dome simulators, test control rooms, support space for cyber and space test operations, data analysis and knowledge management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.