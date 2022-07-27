New Well

Palmdale Water District officials mark the start of a new well, the District’s first in more than three decades. Making the ceremonial first shovel are General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux (left), Engineering Manager Scott Rogers and Assistant General Manager Adam Ly.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District marked the development of a new water supply point with a groundbreaking for a new well, the first drilled by the District in more than 30 decades.

District staff and officials recently gathered at the site of Well 36, near 15th Street East and north of Rancho Vista Boulevard. The new well is expected to be in operation by early next year, officials said.

