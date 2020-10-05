LANCASTER — Families in need of food will be able to pick up groceries as part of a community giveaway this Saturday.
Antelope Valley Chevrolet is working in collaboration with the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, the City of Lancaster, and Project Hope CA to put on the “Grab & Go Grocery Giveaway” event for its community members.
Justin Gonzales, vice president and General manager of AV Chevrolet, is looking forward to the giveaway to help support those families in need in the Antelope Valley.
“During these pandemic times with many people not being able to go to work, this is an essential event to have.”
The “Grab & Go Grocery Giveaway” will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the AVTA office, 42210 Sixth St. West in Lancaster.
Those who participate will be able to drive their vehicles up to the tents to collect their bags of groceries following CDC guidelines.
Children who come are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and will be given a “Trick or Treat Bag.”
Project Hope CA, who provides guidance, resources and social support services to youth and families in underserved communities of Southern California, is excited for the opportunity to help those in the Antelope Valley.
“Project Hope CA is extremely honored to serve the Antelope Valley by providing groceries to those in need,” said Jaime Espinoza, associate executive director/director of Outreach of Project Hope CA.
In addition to Project Hope CA and AVTA, the City of Lancaster is also eager to take part in helping those families affected by the pandemic.
“The City of Lancaster is honored to participate in the Grab and Go Grocery Giveaway to support the families of the Antelope Valley who may have been affected by COVID and only means of feeding their families is through Grocery Giveaways such as this,” said Marvin Crist, the City’s vice mayor and chairman of AVTA. “We thank the many volunteers and sponsors who are participating in this event.”
