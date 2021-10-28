LANCASTER — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County, the city and the University of Antelope Valley, next week, at the UAV’s Pioneer Event Center, 45000 Valley Central Way.
Groceries will be distributed 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, in the PEC parking lot.
There are no eligibility restrictions or reservations required; the groceries are available to everyone. Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m.
Recipients will stay in their vehicles while the groceries are loaded by workers and are asked to wear facemasks. No walk-ups will be permitted.
The groceries will be provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the City of Lancaster and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, whose employees will help staff the event.
The boxes of groceries will contain meat, cheese, pasta, canned goods and fruit or vegetables.
This will be Los Angeles County’s eighth grocery distribution in the Antelope Valley in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. Grocery distribution events were held in 2020 in Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Quartz Hill, east Lancaster and Pearblossom, in April at Antelope Valley College and in June at the PEC Center.
Signs will be posted directing motorists to the pickup area.
To enter the pickup line, motorists coming south from Avenue I are asked to take Valley Central Way south and turn left on Double Play Way.
Coming north from Lancaster Boulevard, motorists should take Valley Central Way to Double Play Way, then turn right.
