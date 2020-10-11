LOS ANGELES — Teamsters officials representing more than 4,000 warehouse workers and truck drivers announced a tentative agreement Saturday with Albertsons and Kroger, Southern California’s two largest grocery chains.
The deal, which affects workers at the Vons, Pavilions, Ralphs and Food4Less chains, was hammered out in virtual negotiations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and included the involvement of federal mediators.
“We are proud to announce that early this morning, we reached a tentative agreement with the food employers,” stated a letter from Lou Villalvazo, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local Union 630, and chair of the Teamsters Joint Council 42 Food & Grocery Negotiating Committee.
“... Going into bargaining, our No. 1 concern was protecting your family’s — and retirees — affordable health care. Not only did we achieve that; your bargaining committee secured additional funding from the grocers to increase our reserve levels to protect your health care in the future,” the letter continued.
An Albertsons representative confirmed Saturday that a tentative deal was reached, but had no further details. Kroger representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.